ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports

ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems. The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney. Charter Spectrum is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other cities. ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.