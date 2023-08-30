Disturbance at El Paso County Courthouse leads to arrest of 42-year-old man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A disturbance at the El Paso County Courthouse has led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

On the morning of Tuesday, August 29, at about 9 a.m., Joshua Cordova walked into the main public entrance/screening area of the El Paso County Courthouse (located at 270 S. Tejon Street) for a scheduled court appearance.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), security officers discovered Cordova was carrying a concealed handgun on his waist–which is prohibited by members of the public in Court and Probation facilities.

Security Officers approached Cordova at which time he became confrontational and refused to participate in the security process for the facility.

The EPCSO stated the courthouse lobby was temporarily closed as a result of the incident, but normal operations for the rest of the building were unaffected.

When it was learned Cordova had an outstanding arrest warrant, deputies from the EPSO Court and Transport section responded. That’s when Cordova reportedly became combative and a taser was deployed during the effort to secure his arrest.

Two EPCSO employees received minor injuries as a result of the fight and Cordova was arrested and taken to a hospital as a matter of procedure for a medical clearance before being booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Cordova now faces several charges.