Town of Monument to hold public meeting on potential annexation of Gleneagle Aug. 29

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Town of Monument is holding a public meeting to cover the potential annexation of Gleneagle.

The informational meeting will include a question and answer portion. People are invited to join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams due to limited in-person space.

This Town Meeting is being held at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church at 675 W Baptist Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

To join online, register here.

According to the Town of Monument's website, the meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.