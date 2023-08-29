Skip to Content
News

Town of Monument to hold public meeting on potential annexation of Gleneagle Aug. 29

Town of Monument
By
Published 12:09 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Town of Monument is holding a public meeting to cover the potential annexation of Gleneagle.

The informational meeting will include a question and answer portion. People are invited to join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams due to limited in-person space.

This Town Meeting is being held at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church at 675 W Baptist Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

To join online, register here.

According to the Town of Monument's website, the meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content