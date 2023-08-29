City of Manitou Springs expands ‘Creek Week’ to four clean-up sites for Oct. 7

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Manitou Springs is partnering with the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control, and Greenway District, to expand its Creek Week Cleanup initiative to include four locations along Fountain Creek.

While the event is scheduled for October 7, the City of Manitou Springs is now looking for volunteers to help remove debris from the creek.

The selected sites for the cleanup include Serpentine Drive, Soda Springs Park, Memorial Park, and Schryver Park–representing one of Manitou Springs' most extensive creek cleanup undertakings.

City of Manitou Springs

City officials stated what makes this year's initiative even more distinctive is the creation of a "Litter Letter."

This means the discarded waste collected during the cleanup, will be repurposed to form the letter "M," symbolizing Manitou Springs.

This distinctive letter will join others to complete an artistic installation, serving as a temporary reminder of the significance of environmental preservation.

The “Litter Letter” is part of “The Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project,” sponsored by the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District, Creek Week, and the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.

“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase how much our community cares about the waterways, and to (water)shed light on the importance of keeping trash and other pollutants out of the creek,” stated Gillian Rossi, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Manitou Springs.

To take part in this meaningful effort, you can register at the link here.