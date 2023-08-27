Three killed after driver drifted into oncoming traffic in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a traffic crash Saturday night that ended with three people dead.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to reports of an accident on the 800 block of N. Purcell Boulevard at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

On scene, PCSO said deputies discovered "a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling north on N. Purcell when it was hit head-on by a 2015 BM 550 that was traveling south but had drifted into the northbound lane of traffic."

The Sheriff's Office said all three people in the Honda were declared dead on the scene.

PCSO said the 32-year-old male driver who drifted into traffic was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to PCSO, he was alone in the BMW, and deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identities of those killed in the crash.