Colorado Springs woman fundraises for neighbors’ homes hit by “Molotov cocktails”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After police took a man into custody for allegedly throwing homemade firebombs at a string of homes in a Colorado Springs neighborhood, a neighbor is trying to fundraise to help fix the damages.

21-year-old Richard Macklin allegedly tossed several homemade "Molotov cocktails" at multiple homes from late July through August 20 of this year.

Now, a couple that lives just around the corner from where it all happened says they're trying to raise money to help out those families with the costs of fixing their homes.

Bonnie Buchan and her boyfriend Josh say that they have children themselves and couldn't imagine if one of those Molotov cocktails hit their house, or even worse broke a window and landed inside their home.

As a result, they felt compelled to try and help those families out with insurance deductibles or any other costs to get their homes back in good shape.

They've begun a GoFundMe that in nine days has raised about $1,000. Their goal is $7,500, to spread amongst the three families that have been impacted.

"Just something tangible to do for the community, help them rebuild. I mean, from the broken windows to like the burn marks on their porches. Just very tangible, very small things. But it's something," explained Josh G.

You can donate to that fundraiser, by clicking here.