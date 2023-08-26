Colorado Springs Police investigate three bank robberies that occurred in the same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating three bank robberies that took place Friday throughout the city.

CSPD has not shared whether the cases are related. However in each incident, CSPD said "a man entered the bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash."

According to CSPD, the first call for service came in around 9:45 a.m. Friday at the 2300 block of E. Pikes Peak Avenue. At around 1:42 in the afternoon another bank robbery occurred at the 3600 block of Hartsel Drive. Less than two hours later, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a robbery on the 4500 block of N. Nevada Avenue.

CSPD did not report any injuries occurred during these incidents, but they say investigation efforts are underway.

The police department has not announced arrests in any of the three cases.

CSPD is asking anyone with information about the robberies or the person responsible to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.