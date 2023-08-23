Examining back-to-school anxiety as students head back to the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As kids head back to school in southern Colorado, anxiety may impact them in the classroom.

Recent data shows that 75% of Gen Z reports stress related to the threat of violence, according to the American Psychological Association.

Anxiety can be related to many stressors, including performance, the threat of violence, and even a rise in suicide rates among classmates are part of the problem.

Local youth pastor at Zeal church Josiah Javier says that the problem is related to the culture of performance.

"Some of the things that come to [their] mind is what do my parents think about how I'm doing?" said Javier. "How am I performing for them? How am I performing for my teachers and my coaches, and how am I presenting myself on social media amongst my friends? It feels very performative."

But back-to-school anxiety can come from multiple sources.

One local student said everything changed for her after her school experienced a shooting threat. She said she began to think about going to class differently after that.

"It was kind of scary, you know because nobody wants to go to school feeling unsafe or feel like they're going to die just by trying to get an education," Gabrielle Jenkins said. "I constantly have to look around in my classroom areas to come up with the procedure in case a school shooting does ever happen."

The American Psychological Association says 75 percent of Gen-Z reports that they have stress related to mass shootings. The problem though is multi-faceted.

Performance anxiety and new classmates are also issues for much of Gen-Z.

For more information on these issues, we have provided several resources below:

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2019/01/gen-z

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2023/01/trends-improving-youth-mental-health

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2022/09/news-mass-shootings-collective-traumas

https://adaa.org/learn-from-us/from-the-experts/blog-posts/consumer/7-tips-addressing-back-school-anxiety

https://siepr.stanford.edu/publications/health/surviving-school-shooting-impacts-mental-health-education-and-earnings-american