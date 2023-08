COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that has found one man dead.

The CSPD got reports of shots fired near 19th St. and Dale St. at about 2:40 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

They stated when they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead.

Police are now continuing to investigate the situation. This is a developing story.