Parallel Universe: New art installation inside of COATI is now open to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new art installation inside of COATI in Colorado Springs is now open to the public. The name of this unique artwork is 'Parallel Universe', and it's meant to bring people together while enjoying some local gourmet food.

Parallel Universe was created by a group of international artists who now live in Colorado Springs. The goal for this group is to create new pieces of artwork and display them across southern Colorado.

"The idea is Parallel Universe is each one of us is a different universe right, so we have each different abilities and talents to create our life the way we want it," said Lina Pérez, Colorado Springs artist.

Pérez is originally from Bogotá, Colombia, but now lives in Colorado Springs. She first joined this artist collective group in 2020. Since then her goal has been to bring a little Latin flair to each art piece.

"And what we want is to motivate people to do just that to live life at the fullest," said Pérez.

There are 11 new art installations inside of COATI food hall. All these will be available to the public until September 21. People can show up from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Folks are encouraged to go at night to take full advantage of the bright lights and colors.

"Every event that we do we have a purpose and this time we wanted to include our military community because we realized they're a third of our community," added Perez.

Out of the 11 art installations inside of COATI food hall, two of them are dedicated to the military community.