COS City Council votes in favor of ballot question to ask voters to use TABOR funds for new police training facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-1 in favor of placing a question on the upcoming November ballot to ask voters if they will allow the city to retain $4.75 million in surplus revenue, specifically to help build a new police training academy.

According to a proposal presented earlier this month by Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, and the city's chief financial officer, using these funds for this project would mean $22 TABOR dollars out of every citizen's pocket, which usually comes in the form of a utility bill discount.

Councilman Dave Donelson, who cast the lone dissenting vote Tuesday, said that the need for a new police training academy should be separate from the TABOR retention issue.