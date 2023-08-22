Skip to Content
News

COS City Council votes in favor of ballot question to ask voters to use TABOR funds for new police training facility

Colorado Springs City Hall
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Hall
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-1 in favor of placing a question on the upcoming November ballot to ask voters if they will allow the city to retain $4.75 million in surplus revenue, specifically to help build a new police training academy.

RELATED: COS Mayor and Police Chief provide new details on plan to use TABOR refunds for new police training academy

According to a proposal presented earlier this month by Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, and the city's chief financial officer, using these funds for this project would mean $22 TABOR dollars out of every citizen's pocket, which usually comes in the form of a utility bill discount.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Mayor, Police Chief suggest using TABOR money to train new police officers

Councilman Dave Donelson, who cast the lone dissenting vote Tuesday, said that the need for a new police training academy should be separate from the TABOR retention issue. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content