COS Mayor and Police Chief provide new details on plan to use TABOR refunds for new police training academy

today at 10:04 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is providing new details on his plan to use your Tabor Refund towards a new police training academy.

The Mayor, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, and the city's chief financial officer presented a more fleshed-out proposal to the city council this week.

Despite further explanation, the plan is still proving controversial at City Hall, where the council will still need to vote on whether to pass this proposal along to Colorado Springs voters.

Emily Coffey

Emily Coffey

