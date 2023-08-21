Woodland Park Police Department investigating vandalism at Woodland Park Cemetary

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police with the Woodland Park Police Department are investigating a case of vandalism after several headstones were damaged at the Woodland Park Cemetery.

According to the Woodland Park Police Department, during the afternoon of August 17, police responded to the Woodland Park Cemetery (located at 650 Short Ave.) on concerns of criminal mischief to several headstone markers.

Officers reported discovering two stones damaged “by unknown means or subjects,” and added a vehicle was likely used during this incident.

The date and time the incident was committed is unknown, but the Police Department stated it is likely to have happened between Aug. 1, and Aug. 17.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.