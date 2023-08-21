Woman found guilty of murdering her stepson, Letecia Stauch, transferred to Kansas facility

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has stated that Letecia Stauch, the woman convicted of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, has been moved out of Colorado to a facility in Kansas.

The CDOC stated it regularly utilizes transfers to manage its population and to best protect the safety and security of its facilities.

On March 2, 2020, Letecia was arrested in South Carolina after Gannon’s remains were found in Florida. Stauch was found guilty on four charges, including murder, on May 8, of 2023.