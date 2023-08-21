Two suspects on the run following a robbery in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO)-- FBI Denver, along with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and the Arvada Police Department, are looking for suspects involved in a robbery that took place on Aug. 15.

According to FBI Denver, around 10:45 a.m., two men approached an ATM service technician working on the ATM outside the Partner Colorado Credit Union located at the 6000 block of Sheridan Blvd, in Arvada, Colorado.

The suspects were described as wearing dark-colored clothing/ hoodies and were seen leaving the area in a VW Taos with Wyoming license plates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Arvada Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.