Colorado Springs Police investigating armed robbery at local gas station

today at 6:05 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 4 P.M. Sunday at a north side 7-Eleven gas station.

CSPD says no one was hurt during the armed robbery. They are now working on developing leads in the search for the suspect or suspects involved. It's unclear what the suspects got away with, if anything at all.

If any arrests are made, we will update this article with that information from police.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

