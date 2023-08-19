Skip to Content
Teen shot in the leg following domestic violence altercation in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting, after an altercation occurred between several teens.

CSPD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of York Road at 3:32 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one teen boy shot in the leg with lacerations to their head.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but CSPD said the injuries are not life-threatening.

CSPD is now investigating the shooting, and the department's Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit is also responding.

The department said there was a domestic violence component to the altercation that involved the teens.

Although the CSPD task force is titled "Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit," an officer told KRDO that they are responding solely for domestic violence and that no adults were involved.

According to CSPD, no arrests have been made in this case.

Due to the ages of the people involved, CSPD said they would not release their names.

