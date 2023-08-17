Woodland Park high school adds armed security guards for 2023-24 school year

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Woodland Park High School students can expect armed security guards, and not a police officer, to be patrolling their hallways this upcoming school year.

The move comes after the district learned it wouldn't have a Student Resource Officer, or SRO, given to them by the local police department anymore. It's a move that some locals say they agree with.

"They are visibly armed and they will be mobile about our schools," says Woodland Park Superintendent Ken Witt.

Witt says the district learned a while ago that they wouldn't have an SRO provided to them by Woodland Park Police due to staffing shortages.

As a result, Witt says the district pivoted to finding a new solution to keep their high school campus safe and secure. He stated they planned for a "significant investment" in their budget for this school year.

Witt did not say how many armed guards there'd be, or where they came from, but he said there would be more guards compared to the previously solo SRO.

"They will be trained either former law enforcement or former military law enforcement, or someone that has been properly qualified and trained," Witt said..

Former student Zack Lindstrom graduated earlier this year and expressed some hesitancy, but said he did like the idea of having multiple guards.

"I would feel slightly safer. I wouldn't trust them, but I do trust them enough to protect me," explained Lindstrom. "I felt safe with the cops there, but there would be more of the guards."

Jill Connolly works as a teacher's aide at Gateway Elementary, which is located right in front of the high school. She says her daughter would soon be joining her at Gateway, and she welcomes the decision.

"I think it's a good idea, you know," said Connolly. "It's nice to know that she would be protected if something did happen."

Wit did not state just how much the new security will cost the district, but that it's "reflected in the budget appropriately."

Woodland Park School District begins its semester on August 23.