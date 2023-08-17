Hot heading into the weekend

Slightly milder temperatures ahead for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny and very warm again this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will remain to our west and over the higher terrain this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with Friday morning low falling into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Friday will feature the best chances for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. The heat returns full force for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s and triple digits. We can expect to see above average temperatures through the middle of next week.