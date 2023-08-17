CSPD: Suspect shot and killed by armed victim in attempted robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has provided an update on a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on the southeast side of the city.

RELATED: Deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

According to CSPD, officers responded to a reported shooting that started as an attempted armed robbery just after 4:30 a.m. near the 1800 block of Zebulon Dr. The victim of the attempted robbery told officers that he was confronted by an armed suspect who showed him a gun and demanded his personal property. There were also two other males with the armed suspect.

CSPD said the victim was also armed and fired his weapon at least once, killing one of the suspects. The victim of the attempted robbery then called 911 to report the shooting.

A juvenile male was also arrested in connection to the incident and charged with attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

According to CSPD, the District Attorney's Office will conduct a review to determine if the use of deadly force in this incident was justified.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.