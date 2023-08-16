COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs. It happened at an apartment complex at Zebulon Dr. and Chelton Rd.

Police got a call about the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found one person dead.

Officers spent several hours processing the crime scene. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police haven't released any information about possible suspects or arrests, but they say there is no risk to the community.