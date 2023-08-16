Skip to Content
News

Deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

By
today at 12:55 PM
Published 12:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs. It happened at an apartment complex at Zebulon Dr. and Chelton Rd.

Police got a call about the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found one person dead.

Officers spent several hours processing the crime scene. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police haven't released any information about possible suspects or arrests, but they say there is no risk to the community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Willis Scott

Willis Scott is an evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Willis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content