Explore Colorado’s heritage sites with new virtual tour

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO)-- Factor Earth Explore, in partnership with the Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce, and the Colorado Tourism Office, has released its latest virtual tour of one of southeast Colorado’s heritage sites, Amache National Historic Site.

Now, anyone can use their smartphone or computer to experience 360o images of the state’s newest National Park Service site.

Each image contains pins to click on to discover and reflect on the historic events that occurred at Amache–one of the ten sites where Japanese Americans were forcibly detained during World War II.

According to officials, from 1942-1945 over 7,500 people were incarcerated at the site which is now preserved just west of Granada, Colorado.

This adventure is one in a series of Factor Earth Explore virtual experiences being produced in conjunction with Canyons & Plains.

Others currently available on the platform include Bent’s Old Fort, Boggsville, and the State Parks of the Canyons & Plains Region.

Upcoming adventures will feature the Santa Fe Trail, Fort Lyon, and Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site.

To experience these adventures, visit the link here.