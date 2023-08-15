Skip to Content
Escaped Bent County inmate found dead

Bent County Sheriff's Office
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fugitive escapee wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, has been found dead in rural Otero County, Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The body of fugitive Mark Fox, 46, was located inside an unoccupied farmhouse near Colorado Hwy 71 and Hwy 10, approximately 5 miles south of Rocky Ford.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12, around 4 p.m. from a former resident of the property who had returned to retrieve some property and discovered the body inside.

Due to the state of decomposition, it was not immediately apparent that Fox was the man deceased.

A forensic specialist from the FBI was brought in to assist in obtaining post-mortem fingerprints and an autopsy was performed on the morning of Monday, August 14, by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is undetermined pending results of toxicology but it is believed Fox had been deceased for approximately 2-3 weeks upon discovery.

No obvious signs of foul play are apparent at this time.

        

