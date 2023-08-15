Date and location set for Colorado’s first Michelin Guide Ceremony 

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Michelin Guide Colorado now has an official debut date for its first restaurant selection soon to be revealed.

Chefs will be invited to the Mission Ballroom in Denver on the evening of Tuesday, September 12, to discover whether their restaurants have received a Michelin Star or another Michelin Guide distinction.

In June, Colorado became the eighth Michelin Guide destination in North America, joining Washington D.C., Chicago, California, Toronto, Vancouver, and most recently, Atlanta.

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the Michelin Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants:

The famous one, two, and three Michelin Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value–often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The Michelin Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy.

The restaurant selections join the Michelin Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Colorado and around the world.

