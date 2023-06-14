Michelin Guide plants a flag in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Michelin, along with the Colorado Tourism Office, is announcing Colorado as its eighth Michelin Guide destination.

Michelin Guide inspectors cite Colorado restaurant teams’ commitment to using a wide range of high-quality ingredients that are sourced locally and sustainably, with farm-to-table dining experiences being a particular highlight.

Inspectors state Colorado’s mountainous terrain has influenced its culinary landscape, with many restaurants offering dishes inspired by the state’s outdoor lifestyle; as well as taking inspiration from Colorado’s Germanic, Hispanic, and Native American cultures.

The first Michelin Guide Colorado selection will be revealed later in 2023, and it will cover Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail, and Beaver Creek Resort.

The famous Michelin Guide inspectors award the iconic Michelin Stars – one, two, or three – to unparalleled cuisine.

Officials with the Colorado Tourism Office state Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations anonymously and paying for all their meals to ensure they are treated the same as any other customer.