One dead, two injured in separate falling incidents at Rocky Mountain National Park this weekend

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced they responded to two separate falling incidents this weekend. Those falls left one woman dead and two men seriously injured.

The first incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a 21-year-old female from Severance, Colorado died after an approximately 300-foot fall. Rocky Mountain National Park officials say recovery operations for the female were hampered by weather today and will take place on Monday, weather and resources permitting. Her body will be transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The woman's name will be released after positive identification has been made and next of kin are notified.

A 25-year-old male, who was with the deceased female, also fell approximately 300-feet and suffered critical injuries. The two individuals fell while descending in the Flying Dutchman couloir. This couloir is located inside Rocky Mountain National Park between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.

Park Rangers asked for assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. The man was transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance at Upper Beaver Meadows and flown to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The second incident occurred on Friday afternoon. A 64-year-old male from College Station, Texas took an approximately 60-foot tumbling fall above the Ledges on the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak. A bystander provided critical care to him until park rangers arrived on scene.

Overall, 31 people were involved in this rescue operation including Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members assisted by Estes Park Health, Rocky Mountain Rescue and Colorado Air National Guard.