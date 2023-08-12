A bear who gained fame for breaking into homes has arrived at a wild animal refuge in Colorado

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KRDO)- Hank the Tank, the 500-pound Black Bear who gained fame for breaking into homes in South Lake Tahoe, California, has arrived at the Wild Animal Refuge in Springfield, Colorado, according to The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary said Hank was later identified as a female and will be referred to as Henrietta.

The wildlife organization said she is doing well and is getting used to her new surroundings inside a temporary introduction enclosure which is located within a 230-acre forested habitat.

"We are excited to watch Henrietta thrive in her new home at the Wild Animal Refuge. She is a special bear; we know she will have a beautiful life with the best veterinary care possible and be able to live with others of her own species," said the Wild Animal Sanctuary on Twitter.