“Nobody really knew what was going on”, Colorado families face issues with universal pre-k program

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some families looking to get free full-day pre-school for their children through the state's new Universal Pre School program have so far been met with confusion and frustration.

Some have struggled to even get their children enrolled in a school, while others are now without crucial funding they thought would be there to cover a full day's worth of schooling.

Two mothers in Colorado Springs, describe the application process and subsequent placement period into a school or pre-k provider, as complicated and stressful.

"My general experience was, nobody really knew what was going on," Beth Deal said.

"Lot of lack of information, lack of communication, no one to contact," added Kim Valdez.

The state says that as of August 9th, there have been 43,288 eligible applications submitted in the system for the Universal Pre School - or UPK - program.

Out of those eligible applications, the state says 38,740 children have been matched to a provider, and they expect those numbers to grow.

They add it's a 40 percent increase in state-funded preschool services provided compared to last year.

Valdez says despite those figures, she and other parents did not get placed into the schools they had wished for.

"They said first round [of applications] like 90% of people got one of their top five matches. But the people I know definitely didn't fit that statistic." explained Valdez.

Deal was one of those mothers, who had to go through a lengthy process just to get her daughter into a private provider - that only offers two days of schooling during the week.

"We were denied for the top two schools, and on stand by for the rest of the schools - for all but eight other schools." said Deal, who is a single mother that is medically retired from the military.

"We have a 25 minute drive to take her to preschool and I'm having to pay out of pocket for it. It was definitely not what we anticipated." Deal explained.

To be eligible for up to 15 hours of paid schooling, a child must meet one of five qualifying factors:

Household income below 270% of the 2023 federal poverty guideline

Individualized Education Program (IEP)

Homelessness

Dual language learner

Foster/Kinship care

Valdez's son is a student that needs an IEP. She says without that designation, she'd still be looking for a school for him.

She added that while he did end up getting placed with a provider, she lucked out living in an area with lots of schools, while friends of hers in more remote areas, have not had the same fortunes, including when it comes to the hours offered to their child.

In late July the state sent a letter out stating that due to limited state funding, full-day care coverage could no longer be given to those who applied.

Governor Jared Polis responded to some of the complaints by Coloradans this week, saying that a full days worth of free pre-school was not what was promised.

"This is a half-day universal preschool program. That's what the voters approved," said Gov. Polis.

He suggests that many families might be more so in need of daycare for their children, versus a half day of free pre-schooling.

"Are you saying you want to pick your kid up at 2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m? If they say 2:30, then they're in it for the full day preschool because they value that academic experience. If they're saying 5:00, because 'I work and I can't pick up my kid until 5:00', [then] they need a childcare solution."

Polis also said that his goal is to bump the 15 hours that currently guaranteed within the program, up to 18 hours by the end of his term.