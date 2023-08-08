Colorado Springs Fire Dept. sends team to assist with Quartz Ridge Fire near Pagosa Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is sending a team to assist with the Quartz Ridge Fire that is burning near Pagosa Springs.

CSFD said the team of three is taking a Type 6 brush truck on a 14-day assignment to assist crews already battling the fire.

The Quartz Ridge Fire is burning approximately three miles into the South San Juan Wilderness and has grown to 558 acres since its discovery on Saturday, August 5, according to officials with the Forest Service.