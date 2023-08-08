Quartz Ridge Fire and Bear Creek Fire burning in Pagosa Ranger District

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two large fires are burning in the Pagosa Ranger District and officials are calling them the Quartz Ridge and Bear Creek Fires.

Currently, the San Juan Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) is assuming command for both of the fires on Tuesday, August 8.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has also stated that it has deployed a team of three firefighters on a Type 5 brush truck to assist with the initial attack to prevent the Quartz Ridge Fire from getting too big.

The Quartz Ridge Fire is burning approximately three miles into the South San Juan Wilderness and has grown to 558 acres since its discovery on Saturday, August 5, according to officials with San Juan National Forest.

Currently, smoke columns are visible from Pagosa Springs and the surrounding area.

Due to the very steep terrain, its remote location, and the firefighter risk associated with working in standing dead and down trees, officials state that firefighters are unable to directly engage with the Quartz Ridge Fire.

However, officials state the fire is expected to remain in a very remote location in the South San Juan Wilderness and fire managers will continue to develop a plan to suppress the fire should it move into a terrain more favorable for engagement.

In response to this fire activity, officials with the San Juan National Forest state that Qaurtz Meadows Road, the Quartz Ridge Trail, and the Quartz Creek Trail will be closed to the public.

Those in the area are being advised that the fire will continue to be highly visible on U.S. Highway 160, Colorado Highway 84, and from the communities of Pagosa Springs, Bayfield, and Durango.

For more updates on the Quartz Ridge Fire, visit this information webpage at the link here.

San Juan National Forest

Meanwhile, the Bear Creek Fire is burning approximately 2.5 miles West of the Weminuche Valley, according to San Juan National Forest officials.

The fire has grown to approximately 150 acres since being spotted on Tuesday, August 1.

Officials state that direct fire suppression efforts occurred during the first two operational shifts, but due to increased fire behavior, and the presence of dead-standing trees, firefighters disengaged in accordance with a comprehensive risk analysis.

San Juan National Forest officials state that fire suppression resources remain in the immediate fire area and fire managers are actively monitoring the fire progression in the northeast region.

As of now, fire resources have been ordered and will join suppression operations in the coming days.

The following Forest Service Trails have been closed in response to the Bear Creek Fire activity:

Little Sand Trail from Mosca Road

Shaw Creek Trail

Falls Creek Trail

Officials state the Bear Creek Fire will continue to be visible from the communities of Pagosa Springs, Bayfield, and the surrounding corridors of U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 84.

For more updates on the Bear Creek Fire, visit the informational web page at the link here.