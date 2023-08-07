Free admission for all state parks Monday, Aug. 7 in honor of 2023 Colorado Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While Colorado Day was celebrated on Aug. 1, 2023, Coloradans can still take advantage of the celebrations by enjoying free entry to any state park on Monday.

"Today is the 147 birthday of Colorado and on that day we encourage people to come out to state parks and enjoy a little bit of what makes Colorado amazing,” said Jason Hagan, Park Manager for the Cheyenne Mountain State Park last week.

Hagan said people from all over Colorado take advantage of this day and commute to their locations during Colorado Day.

Out of the 42 state parks in Colorado, five are near Colorado Springs. Those five locations are Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Muller State Park, Eleven Mile State Park, Spinney Mountain State Park, and Lake Pueblo State Park.

Hagan said typically they'll see folks start at 11 a.m. and stay at the parks until about 6 p.m. However, most state parks remain open until 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

"You have mountains and lakes and rivers and streams and all the things that make Colorado beautiful and our state parks just showcase just a handful of those areas in a way that's accessible to the general public," said Hagan.

Hagan would like to remind the public that all park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registration, and hunting and fishing licenses.