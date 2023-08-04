Skip to Content
Victor community invited to come out this weekend and meet the new Troll statue

KRDO
By
Published 4:56 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The new troll statue is being welcomed Friday, Aug. 4 in Teller County.

The community is invited to a special "Let's Go Trolling" event to welcome the new sculpture to the area. The event will include axe throwing, bounce houses, music, food, and vendors.

People can also meet the artist behind the troll sculptures, Thomas Dambo.

Ty Evans

