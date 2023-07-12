Cripple Creek, Victor getting their own troll

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The popularity of the large wooden troll sculpture in Breckenridge has led organizers in this county's gold-mining area to seek one of their own.

KRDO

A new nonprofit group has reached an agreement with the artist of the Breckenridge sculpture to build a similar artwork at an unspecified location in the mountains above Highway 67, in the three-mile stretch between Cripple Creek and Victor.

KRDO

Construction is scheduled to start on July 27 and take a week or so to complete; more than 100 volunteers are assisting on the project.

People can access the sculpture -- which hasn't been named yet -- from two trailheads in or near Victor.

KRDO

The project will cost approximately $160,000 and a fourth of that amount has already been donated.

Based on an Instagram post by the artist, Thomas Dambo, this installation is part of a project called "Way of the Bird King."

He plans on building ten trolls and thousands of birdhouses along a cross-country road trip across the United States.