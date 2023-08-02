Salvation Army of Colorado Springs providing 200+ kids with back-to-school shopping spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--On Saturday, August 5th, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is giving back to the Pikes Peak community.

The non-profit will give more than 200 school-age kids gift cards to JCPenny for a free back-to-school shopping spree.

The goal behind the shopping spree is to help as many area families as possible. Employees from the Salvation Army said they typically get requests from families in need to help with school supplies and clothes before the beginning of any academic year.

However, those numbers usually range anywhere from 80 to 100 kids. But this year that number has increased. Doug Hanson is the County Coordinator for the Salvation Army in El Paso County. He said this year, they'll be helping more kids.

"I'm pretty excited you know, for me and my daughter, we've came a long ways from where we were," said Alicia Lowe, mother of a 6-year-old who was selected for the annual back-to-school shopping spree.

"We were quite surprised and a little overwhelmed our online portal for families to sign up for the shopping spree with 200 kids, it filled up within about a week and a half and so now we have a little over, I think it's 209 kids that have signed up for it," said Hanson.

This number is why the Salvation Army is still asking for the public's help. Currently, they have 15,000 dollars in donations. They need $5,000 more to reach their goal.

If you would like to help out a family or sponsor a kid, visit the Salvation Army website.