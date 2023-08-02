Oregon man accused of trapping woman in cinderblock cell lived in Colorado, possibly more victims

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KRDO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office is searching for more potential victims after arresting a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and locking her in a cell.

The FBI Portland arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi - who also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi - for interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his Klamath Falls, Ore. home. The victim told police she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and had been locked in a cinderblock cell.

According to court records, the FBI Portland states on July 15, Zuberi went to Seattle, Wash. where he solicited the services of a prostitute while posing as an undercover police officer. The victim said Zuberi then pointed a Taser at her, placed her in handcuffs and leg irons, and put her in the back of his car. He then traveled roughly 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip.

Once back at his home, the victim said Zuberi put her in a makeshift cell that he had built in his garage. The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door that was installed in reverse so it couldn't be opened from the inside.

FBI Portland

However, the victim said she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break open the cell door and escape when Zuberi left her. She was able to flag down a passing motorist who called 911.

The FBI Oregon states the Klamath Falls Police Department Zuberi's house and found the cell described by the victim. By that time, however, Zuberi had fled and relocated to Reno, Nev. He was eventually caught and taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office in a press release. “We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states and there could be more.”

According to the FBI, Zuberi has lived in multiple states between August 2016 and now. Those states include California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

So far, the Zuberi has been linked to violent sexual assaults in at least four states. The FBI has reason to believe there could be additional sexual assault victims who would've been threatened with retaliation if they notified police. Victims may have known Zuberi by the name “Sakima."

The FBI said it's believed he may have used several different methods to gain control of his victims; including by drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi call 1-800-CALL-FBI, contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503)-224-4181, your local FBI Office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online here.