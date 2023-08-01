First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Health experts from El Paso County confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the Pikes Peak area.

This is the first human case of WNV in El Paso County since 2021 where two people got infected with the virus.

Experts from the El Paso County Health Department said they typically see the first cases of the year between August and or September. The WNV is spread through mosquitoes that have become infected when they feed on infected birds. Doctors from the El Paso County Health Department explained that infected mosquitoes then spread WNV to people and other animals by biting them.

According to the El Paso County Health Department, most people who become infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms and never will. However, one in five infected people will have symptoms. Those are flu-like symptoms and usually begin two to 14 days after someone is exposed to WNV.

Fewer than one in 100 infected people will develop a deadly neurological illness. Those at greater risk are folks who are 60 and older.

Specifically, county health experts warn that senior citizens with diabetes and kidney disease are more likely to become seriously ill if they become infected with the west nile virus.

County health leaders recommend people wear long sleeves when hiking or being outdoors, and carry an EPA-registered insect repellent.