Construction Notice: Off-ramp on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 to Union Boulevard reopened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs has announced the reopening of the off-ramp on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 to Union Boulevard.

The exit, which has been closed since June 26, has undergone construction for crews to install signal poles at the bottom of the off-ramp. The new traffic signals are expected to be activated later this month.

According to the City and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the new signal will improve safety in the area, particularly for vehicles turning left to northbound Union Boulevard.

Before, vehicles turning left to northbound Union had to cross three lanes of southbound Union before merging into the left lane of northbound traffic.

Now, officials state the new signals will make the area a protected turn movement.