Traffic alert for U.S. Highway 24 to Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is issuing a traffic advisory for drivers traveling east on the U.S. Highway 24 ramp to Union Boulevard.

City officials state the off-ramp on U.S. Highway 24 east to Union Boulevard will be closed for a week starting this Monday, June 26, to install signal poles at the bottom of the off-ramp.

During this closure, traffic headed towards Union Boulevard will be detoured to Chelton Road, north to Airport Road, and west, back to Union Boulevard.

Drivers should expect lane closures, use alternative routes, and watch for crew members in the area ahead of the closure.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in July, according to the City. No further information about that date has been released at this time.

Crew members will be replacing a stop sign at the intersection to improve safety for drivers turning left to northbound Union Boulevard.

Previously, the City states, drivers turning left to northbound Union had to cross three lanes of southbound Union traffic before merging into the left lane of northbound traffic.

The new signal will make this a protected turn.

The merge from the off-ramp to southbound Union Boulevard will remain unchanged by this project.

For more project information, visit coloradosprings.gov/union24signal.