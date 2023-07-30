Widefield High School boys soccer team hosts community camp

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Security-Widefield boys soccer team spent much of their weekend giving back by hosting a community camp. The camp featured training, soccer games, food trucks, music, photographer, a splash zone and raffle giveaway.

The camp, held on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, helps Head Coach Christian Grady's players learn to be the best version of themselves on and off the field.

"We gotta show that we care, especially a small community like this. It's really important for these guys' character building, that they understand that there's a lot more to just being an athlete. You gotta care about the community too," Grady said.

The camp served as a fundraising effort for his team and the soccer program as a whole. All of the money raised through kiddos learning the game of soccer goes back to the team. Coach Grady says he looks forward to growing a positive and very competitive team atmosphere as he takes the reigns of the program.