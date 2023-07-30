Colorado Springs man sentenced to 48 years in prison after guilty verdict in 2022 Havana Bar murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, at the center of a murder investigation at Havana Bar and Grill in East Colorado Springs, has has been given a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty in May.

Carnel Davis, 42, was arrested four days after 37-year-old Glenn Fruster was shot and killed in the parking lot of the popular bar on August 19, 2022. After an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office filed 12 charges against Davis including 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, robbery and felony menacing.

In May, an El Paso County jury found Davis guilty of 2nd-degree murder, robbery and three counts of felony menacing. Friday, an El Paso County judge sentenced Davis to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Davis was also sentenced to 36 additional years for the robbery and menacing convictions. It's unclear if he will serve those sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time as the murder sentence, or consecutively, which would equate to 84 total years in prison.

