Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs man sentenced to 48 years in prison after guilty verdict in 2022 Havana Bar murder

Colorado Springs Police
By
today at 6:46 PM
Published 6:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, at the center of a murder investigation at Havana Bar and Grill in East Colorado Springs, has has been given a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty in May.

Carnel Davis, 42, was arrested four days after 37-year-old Glenn Fruster was shot and killed in the parking lot of the popular bar on August 19, 2022. After an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office filed 12 charges against Davis including 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, robbery and felony menacing.

In May, an El Paso County jury found Davis guilty of 2nd-degree murder, robbery and three counts of felony menacing. Friday, an El Paso County judge sentenced Davis to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Davis was also sentenced to 36 additional years for the robbery and menacing convictions. It's unclear if he will serve those sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time as the murder sentence, or consecutively, which would equate to 84 total years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

https://krdo.com/news/2022/08/30/13-investigates-potential-judicial-oversight-in-havana-grill-murder-suspects-criminal-past/
https://krdo.com/news/2022/08/23/suspect-arrested-in-homicide-from-early-friday-morning-at-the-new-havana-grill/
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content