Skip to Content
News

Human remains discovered in Saguache County during search for different missing person

These items were found with the remains.
SCSO
These items were found with the remains.
By
Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:43 PM

SAGUACHE COUNT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying human remains that were discovered this week.

RELATED: Saguache Country Sheriff’s Office still looking for missing elderly woman

On Wed., July 26, skeletal remains were discovered while people were searching for missing woman, Edna Quintana. The SCSO said the remains were found in the foothills west of Saguache Peak, off County Road 46AA.

The remains are believed to be a male that was approximately 5'9" tall with a 36Wx30L. He is not connected to Quintana, the SCSO said.

According to the SCSO, the items seen above were found with the remains.

If anyone has information about the remains or Quintana, contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at (719) 655-2525.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content