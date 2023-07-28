Human remains discovered in Saguache County during search for different missing person

SAGUACHE COUNT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying human remains that were discovered this week.

On Wed., July 26, skeletal remains were discovered while people were searching for missing woman, Edna Quintana. The SCSO said the remains were found in the foothills west of Saguache Peak, off County Road 46AA.

The remains are believed to be a male that was approximately 5'9" tall with a 36Wx30L. He is not connected to Quintana, the SCSO said.

According to the SCSO, the items seen above were found with the remains.

If anyone has information about the remains or Quintana, contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at (719) 655-2525.