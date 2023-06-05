Saguache Country Sheriff’s Office still looking for missing elderly woman

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), is still looking for assistance locating a missing 55-year-old woman.

Edna Quinatana was last seen on Wednesday, May 3, of 2023 in the Saguache area.

The CBI issued an endangered missing alert for Quintana on Saturday, May 17, but was unable to confirm any sightings following her disappearance stating:

"We encourage the use of the tip-line to provide information about Edna Quintana. Someone has that key piece of information that will help us locate Edna," said Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick.

Edna Quintana is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5’4, and weighing around 110 to 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CBI tip-line at (719)-416-5815.