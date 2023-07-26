Law enforcement agencies joins forces with Colorado State Patrol to target impaired drivers

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is partnering with law enforcement agencies in Northern Colorado to conduct increased patrols of I-25 and Highway 85 in Larimer and Weld Counties.

The patrols come after data from CSP showed impaired driving increased from 2021 by 6% and was the number one cause of fatal crashes.

The patrols will be on the evening of Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, ahead of the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

CSP stated participating agencies (listed below) will have law enforcement officers apprehending drivers who may be impaired by or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of these substances.

The “high-visibility operation” is intended to gain voluntary compliance from drivers to otherwise abstain from drinking alcohol, smoking, or ingesting cannabis or cannabis products and then endangering others by driving.

CSP stated if drivers do encounter a suspected impaired driver, then they should get out of the way and contact CSP (303-239-4501) to provide: a vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.

Participating Agencies: