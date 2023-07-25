Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS hosting unique performances of ‘Taming of the Shrew’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ent Center for Performing Arts is celebrating Shakespeare throughout the month of July, but with a special twist.

Theaterworks Colorado Springs is currently presenting performances of "Taming of the Shrew," but is flipping the power dynamic with all the traditionally male characters cast as women and vice versa.

Performances began July 6, and continue through Sunday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased online at entcenterforthearts.org or by phone at 719-255-8181. Tickets for UCCS students are always free.