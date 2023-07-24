New global solar plant plans to bring 350 jobs to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A solar cell production facility is coming to Colorado Springs and soon, hundreds of new jobs will open for the Switzerland-owned Meyer Burger Plant.

The solar operation will be on the west side of Garden of the Gods Road near Centennial.

The 70-year-old company not only plans to bring in around 350 jobs to Colorado Springs but also plans to improve the State's solar energy in the city overall by bringing in new technology and equipment from Switzerland.

Colorado has already committed to 100% renewable energy by 2040, according to officials with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). They state renewable electricity generation accounted for 37% of the State's electricity generation in 2022.

Now, the new solar facility will help Colorado keep its position as a top energy producer with the additional renewable resources it will bring.

“Meyer Burger strongly believes that domestically manufactured solar cells will bring additional value to our customers, both in relation to using best-in-class high-performance solar products ‘Made in USA,’ and in terms of qualifying for additional tax credits,” stated Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology.

The State and City are offering a $90 million incentive for the company to come here. However, the company will be required to follow through on its job creation promises in order to keep those benefits.

Positions will include project managers, operators, facility managers, and maintenance personnel. Average annual wages will be around $77,842—which is 129.4% of the average annual wage in El Paso County.

There is no official date as to when the company will be constructing the building but production is expected to begin during the second half of 2024.