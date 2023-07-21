Former Florence federal prison employee accused of bringing contraband to inmates

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - A former employee at the federal prison in Florence is out on bond after allegations he brought contraband into the prison.

Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates state that Gage Zupancic allegedly brought contraband into the Federal Correctional Institution after accepting money from an inmate.

This happened for around ten months between July 2021 and April 2022.

Zupancic faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.