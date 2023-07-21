Skip to Content
News

Former Florence federal prison employee accused of bringing contraband to inmates

MGN
By
Published 12:44 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - A former employee at the federal prison in Florence is out on bond after allegations he brought contraband into the prison.

Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates state that Gage Zupancic allegedly brought contraband into the Federal Correctional Institution after accepting money from an inmate.

This happened for around ten months between July 2021 and April 2022.

Zupancic faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content