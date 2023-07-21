Broadmoor Hotel suing man over $185K balance, claims he stayed for 10 months and didn’t pay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's considered the epitome of luxury in the Rocky Mountains and attracts tourists from all over the globe.

There's no doubt why anyone would want to spend time at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. But the resort claims one man stayed at the hotel for nearly ten months and never paid for his room.

The luxury resort filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a Telluride businessman, alleging he amassed a bill of $185,000 but didn't pay.

The lawsuit states Eugene Matthews stayed at the Broadmoor from May 2021 through March 2022. It also claims the hotel has tried getting a hold of him but has so far been unsuccessful.

Matthews, however, claims this is one big misunderstanding. He told KRDO that he's, "working it out" with the Broadmoor. Friday morning, he said he tried settling this with the hotel and told us to talk to the Broadmoor about how it went.

KRDO reached out to the lawyers representing the Broadmoor and the resort itself on multiple occasions over the last two days but hasn't heard back.

Before Matthews hung up on KRDO, he told us he's stayed there many times before this and has been "a great guest."