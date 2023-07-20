Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible

Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms likely this afternoon and this evening.

TODAY: Quiet weather up to the lunch hour... then showers and thunderstorms ramping up into the afternoon. The greatest threat with these storms will be for high winds and hail, but isolated tornados will also be possible. High temperatures today will range from the low-80s to the low-90s.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will linger into the night, but gradually die out by sunrise Friday morning with lows dipping into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather with warming temperatures through the weekend. Highs Saturday will max out in the 80s and 90s... and climb into the mid and upper-90s by Sunday. Thunderstorm chances begin to climb again by the middle of next week.