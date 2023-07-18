Starting July 18 state will begin sending out routine vaccine reminder texts/emails to parents

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Tuesday, July 18, some parents in Colorado will receive a text or email from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notifying them that their children might be due for certain routine vaccinations.

The notifications will go to parents and guardians of children whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show they might be due for one or more routine childhood or adolescent vaccines. This includes more than 500,000 children and adolescents between the ages of seven and 18.

The vaccines included in the reminders are:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Varicella (chickenpox)

Polio

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Meningococcal

Tetanus

Diphtheria

Acellular pertussis (Tdap)

The CDPHE said these vaccines can be safely given with other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines. Parents and guardians are asked to talk to their child's health care provider or local public health agency about any questions they might have about vaccines and ask about scheduling an appointment.

The text messages will come from 45778. Emails will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us

The CDPHE said Colorado has the following tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children: