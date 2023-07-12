New St. Francis emergency department officially opens in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new state-of-the-art emergency department opened in north Colorado Springs Wednesday.

Officials said the Centura St. Francis Emergency Department, at 10860 New Allegiance Drive, will help provide more emergency care for the "rapidly growing" population in the area.

The facility has four floors of basic to advanced care - highlighted by ten orthopedic and spinal operating rooms that will open later this year.

The 140,000-square-foot facility began construction three years ago, with the intent of bringing advanced, high-level care to the residents of northern Colorado Springs.

